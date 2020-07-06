Heading Keeping Pro Dreams Alive This Summer

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Illinois State and Morton High School star pitcher Will Headean is staying busy this summer in a familiar way, by playing baseball. What is unfamiliar are the short trips to Eastside Centre for Sunday Morning League games twice a week.

“I’ve been training for all offseason for what I thought was going to be some sort of season for me,” Headean said. “And then when that kind of didn’t happen, I thought I’d compete. Put on a uniform, some pants and some cleats again and go out there and throw on a Wednesday night or a Sunday with some buddies.”

Will spent five years in the San Diego Padres organization before being released last year. He’s been working hard since to get another shot in minor league baseball. The Sunday Morning League has helped keep him sharp.

“I think it’s probably one of the best, most competitive this league has ever been,” Headean said. “Just with younger guys mixed in with older guys and some guys who are missing out on some pro ball seasons.”

Will is one of many players in the Sunday Morning League that has hopes of playing affiliated ball in the future. He’s thankful to have an opportunity be playing any form of baseball this summer.

“You know, there’s always an opportunity, just trying to stay fresh and get some chances now. Kind of why I am trying to compete and throw in the Sunday Morning League is just to stay ready in case something does happen,” Headean added. “You never know and I hope I put on a professional uniform again. But if not, then it was a great run but I’m going to keep competing and working hard and trying to make it back.”