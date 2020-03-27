Heady Decision: Former Washington Wrestler Passes on Beaches to Help in Nursing Home

WASHINGTON, Ill. — When Jared Head signed his college scholarship letter last school year, he thought he’d be finishing up his freshman season of wrestling at Old Dominion University right about now.

But a shoulder injury this fall wiped out his season and he’s been rehabbing for months. He’s cleared to compete on March 28.

“I’m ready to scrap,” said Head. “Ready to get back on the mat. Ready to compete. There’s nothing like competing. It’s the best feeling, win or lose.”

Head was a member of four state championship teams at Washington High School and won an Illinois state championship in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Division I athlete feels like he made an important decision earlier this month when he passed on an opportunity to go with friends to Florida beaches on spring break. Instead he decided to come home and work at a nursing home.

“I just decided to stay home and work at (Generations at Peoria). It was a difficult decision because there was a lot of temptation,” Head admitted.

He earned his Certified Nursing Assistant license through classes at Illinois Central College before he went away to college and Head is studying health management. Right now he’s managing to make a difference right now with seniors who are unable to see visitors due to the spread of COVID-19.

“You can really see when you brighten someone’s day in the nursing home. It’s a pretty sad place most of the time, Head said. ” If you can make somebody smile, it makes you feel good. Just getting to care for people seeing you’re doing something that’s making good in the world. It feels nice.”