Heavier Heffren Hoping for Bigger Results on Track, Court

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trevor Heffren knew he was a pretty good athlete but he also knew something was missing.

So for his birthday last summer, he didn’t ask for video games or gift cards. He wanted weight.

And the best way to gain weight, he figured, was with weights.

“I’ve been wanting a weight set for a while,” Heffren said. “I got it over my birthday. I’ve been grinding down there every day.”

The weight set is in the basement of his house where he’s spent a lot of time over the past year. He’s added 25 pounds of muscle since last summer.

In the last ten months, he’s reworked his body. He first noticed the improvements in his strength during the basketball season. and now he says the added bulk is paying dividends in track.

“I came in as a freshman at 145, 150 (pounds). I felt like I didn’t have that physical advantage that everyone else had over me. I needed to that that next step,” Heffren said. “I did that over quarantine. It helps a lot.”

Heffren won the state high jump title two years ago as a freshman. That’s when he made a splash in track and field cirlces.

Now he’s a unanimous all-conference player in one of the best small-school basketball conferences in the state, the Heart of Illinois Conference Which means he’s getting recruiting attention in both sports.

“Right now, I’m trying to go big (Division I). I imagine doing both would be difficult. I’ll have to make my mind up soon, Heffren admitted. “Right now it’s up in the air. I feel like I need to get my name out more in basketball. It’s already out there for track.”

He’s still getting stronger and turning heads in two sports. A Trevor Heffren is giving a lot of credit to that birthday present that gave him more muscle last year.