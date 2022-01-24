Heffren Brothers Enjoying Big Season With Eureka

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If you’ve been to a Eureka high school boys basketball game game this season, you’ve seen plenty of points from senior Trevor Heffren and sophomore Tyler Heffren. The Hornets rendition of the “Splash Brothers.”

“We both want to be the best we can be,” Trevor Heffren said. “I try to make him better, he tries to make me better. And we both try to make each other better on the court and our teammates. Just trying to set them up for success.”

“It’s amazing, it’s a dream come true. I always dreamed when I was younger of playing with my brother at the varsity level,” Tyler Heffren said. “Just coming to games, it’s really fun coming out here and competing with my brother and teammaates. Just a really fun experience.”

Trevor and Tyler are relishing this opportunity to play high school basketball together this season. Althought their basketball relationship actually started as a rivalry.

Despite the two year age gap, the pair spent countless hours like this: playing one-on-one in the driveway. A no-holds barred matchup between two uber-competitive young boys.

“I would call it a little sibling rivalry. We’d always get at each other’s head a little bit, but it was awesome,” Tyler said. “Just going back home and playing one-on-one was just really good becuase he always made me work harder to get baskets and he made me work harder on the defensive end, so just really fun.”

But would older brother Trevor ever take it easy on his younger brother Tyler?

“Oh no, can never go easy on him. Sometimes we would end in fights, but we would always make up in the end,” Trevor said. “We compete in everything, Go out on the basketball court, compete, even on the soccer field we compete. Like who’s taller? Just anything.”

That competitive spirit has Eureka flying high… led by the dynamic Heffren brothers.