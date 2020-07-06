Helmets, Footballs Make it Feel More Like a Practice

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The smiles on the faces of the players said it all.

“It feels great again, especially being in quarantine being at my house, you’re still working out the best you can,” said Bloomington junior Jack Weltha. “But just to be able to get your helmet back on and strap it back up, it feels awesome.”

With the Illinois High School Association in Phase 4 of it’s Return to Play program, high school athletes have moved from workouts that featured only conditioning drills to sports-specific practices with balls and gear.

Bloomington High School football players caught passes in helmets for the first time this year.

“It feels really good, it was a lot of fun seeing the guys doing the workouts in the small groups,” said Bloomington junior Ben Wellman. “But just playing football and putting the helmet on is something completely different, it’s a different type of fun.”