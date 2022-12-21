PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley senior Ja’Shon Henry is becoming an expect on a subject he never really considered when he started playing basketball — concussions.

He’s had several in his time at Bradley.

“For me I felt foggy all the time, headaches, my balance was off, I had trouble sleeping and I still do sometimes,” said Henry. “Just really annoying symptoms.”

Henry returned this week from his most recent concussion, one that sidelined him 29 days. His first game back was Saturday’s at Arkansas.

He’s glad to be back with his team because as a veteran, he feels he’s being counted on to lead the Braves whether he plays or not.

“I hate not being able to play with my teammates,” said Henry. “This is a team I really love, I love these guys. And I think we have a chance to do something really special. So I want to be out there.”

Henry knows the way he plays, he’s a candidate for yet another concussion. But he says there’s no way he can go on the floor and even think about that.

And he won’t be thinking that way when the Braves host Akron at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“I just have to go out and play, especially the way I play,” Henry said. “I have to stay physical and do what I do. I can’t get caught up in, ‘hopefully, I don’t get hit in the head.’ I just have to go out and play.”

His coach agrees.

“I had five concussions in my career. I played with them,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “You can’t play like that, especially the way Ja’Shon plays. Just go, have fun, compete, and let the chips fall where they may. We’re always looking out for his best interests.”