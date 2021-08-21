Henry Wiles Wins at Peoria Motorcycle Club…. Again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — To say that Henry Wiles is comfortable in Peoria is an understatement.

Wiles, the veteran American Flat Track racer from Michigan, won for the 15th time at the Peoria Motorcycle Club on Saturday. Wiles won a crash-marred AFT Singles championship race as part of the Law Tigers Peoria TT grand nationals event.

The Peoria TT was back after last summer’s grand nationals were canceled during the pandemic. Saturday’s race card was delayed by rain for over two hours late in the afternoon.

Wiles won 14 consecutive Peoria TT titles from 2004-18. His streak was snapped when he was forced to miss the 2019 race due to an injury.

JD Beach won the Super Twins race at the Peoria TT on Saturday. The Peoria Motorcycle Club is celebrating its 90th birthday with races next weekend as well.