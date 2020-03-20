He’s Playing it Cool but Pete Kuhl Knows a Decision is Coming

MORTON, Ill. — Pete Kuhl was supposed to be playing a golf tournament in South Carolina this week.

Instead, he’s hitting golf balls in a Morton garage.

“Everybody’s thrown for a loop, every sport has no idea how to react,” Kuhl said. “I guess we’ll see. Whatever happens, happens.”

The former Morton High School star was just starting his senior year of golf at the University of Wisconsin. Kuhl he had just wrapped up his second tournament of the year when the Big Ten cancelled the rest of the season to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“For me it was like, holy cow, I just made a three-foot putt for par on my last hole in the last tournament,” said Kuhl. “I thought that might be it (for my career).”

Kuhl is the lone senior on the Badgers golf team. He’s a finance major with only the fall semester remaining before graduation.

He has an internship lined up this summer and is already thinking about what life will look like after college.His plans were to finish his golf career this spring and then start zeroing in on finding a job.

Now he make have to make a choice between starting his work career or returning to his team, if the NCAA restores his eligibility for this lost season.

“I think for every senior who’s season was cut short, it would be hard not to think about it,” Kuhl said. “I love golf. I have given it everything I have. But I think it may be time for me to move on.”

A lot to think about. He has time as he practices alone in a garage.