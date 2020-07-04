Hicks Sisters Glad to Be Softball Teammates Again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It didn’t happen in the spring but it’s a different story this summer.

Sisters Hanna and Emma Hicks of Mapleton are softball teammates again. They were expected to play their final season of high school together this spring but the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled their season at Illini Bluffs after just two weeks of practice.

But they are playing as teammates on their summer travel team, the New Lenox Lightning. The Lightning are playing their first tournament of the summer this weekend at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex.

“It’s fun knowing you have your sister right next to you, which we were supposed to have in school ball but we didn’t get that,” Hanna Hicks said. “So I’m glad we are on the same team this year.”

It could be their final season as teammates. Hanna heads to Illinois State to play next season while Emma will enter her senior year at IBHS.

“When the school ball season got taken away it was upsetting. I just love playing with Hanna because no one else gets to look across the field and see your sister,” Emma Hicks said. “We know each other’s thinking, we talk about the game afterwards and before. It’s just a great experience to play with her.”

The two were teammates on the state runner-up volleyball team at Illini Bluffs last November and they helped their prep basketball team advance to a class 1A sectional championship game.