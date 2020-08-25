High School Athletes Disappointed They Can’t Compete at State This Fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka High School’s Allison Pacocha won’t get a chance to repeat as the state golf champion this fall.

The Illinois High School Association’s board of directors decided Monday to cancel all fall state finals events. The state series will end with a one-week regional competition for all fall sports.

Boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming will have their seasons end in October without crowning state champions.

“I was surprised we were having 18-hole invitationals, since it involves so many teams,” said Pacocha. “To see those happen but state couldn’t made me a little disappointed. I thought state would happen but it’s obviously not our choice.”

Pacocha said she’s lucky she’s a junior and will hopefully get another crack at state next fall.

“At the state meet we get to see all our hard work pay off and we get to race against the best people in the state of Illinois,” said Morton junior cross country runner Emma Skinner. “That competition pushes us and this year we’re not going to have that.”

Skinner finished sixth at the state meet last November and was considered a state favorite this season.

“It was upsetting to hear that we wouldn’t have state, but it didn’t come as all that much of a surprise,” said three-time state qualifier Taylor Disharoon of Dunlap. “With everything that has been going on, we kind of expected it. You know, that is the ultimate end goal for the season so it’s still disappointing.”

Disharoon is a senior and won’t get another shot at a state berth.

The IHSA will announce a schedule and regional plans for each sports at a later date.