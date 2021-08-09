High School Athletes Glad to Return to Full Fall Sports Schedules

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Fall sports are back in full swing at area high schools.

Monday marked the first day of practice for Illinois High School Association fall sports teams. For football, boys soccer and girls volleyball teams, it marked a return to their normal calendars after having their season moved to the spring by the pandemic last year.

“It feels a lot different from last year when there were a lot of questions,” Morton senior quarterback Layne Kaufman said. “Are we going to have a season? Will we do this or that? Now, for certain, we’re going to have a season. School is starting, football is starting., We’re pumped.”

Football players won’t be in full pads until Saturday, but practice is underway with games kicking off Aug. 27.

Soccer and volleyball teams can start playing games Aug. 23 and welcomes a return to a full fall schedule after playing abbreviated seasons without state tournaments last spring.

“Usually in the fall, it’s an exciting time with football season and volleyball season,” said Metamora volleyball coach Tara Ballard. “Maybe going back to school (isn’t exciting) for (players), but they’re excited about volleyball season.”