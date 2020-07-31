High School Athletic Directors Just Got Crazy Busy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school athletic directors just got really busy.

When the Illinois High School Association announced its plan to return sports to high schools on Wednesday, athletic director’s phones started ringing.

And they haven’t stopped.

The fall sports season starts Aug. 10. Three fall sports, football, boys soccer and volleyball are being moved to the spring.

The typical high school sports calendar is out the window this year as seasons are being shortened and start dates have changed.

AD’s are meeting with their coaches to coordinate practice schedules, talking with other athletic directors to hammer out game schedules, working out details to provide transportation to events, hiring game officials and making a myriad of other decisions.

And in a pandemic, those plans could change daily.

“In my 25 years as an athletic director, I knew when I was doing this, when I had to have this done, officials had to be hired at a certain time,” said Eureka’s Jason Greene. “Now it’s like I’m starting over, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

AD’s realize schedules are going to be fluid this school year. They say they’re going to have to go with the flow.

Jared Hart/Metamora athletics director: “It’s kind of like starting over. And it’s not just starting over with your schedule. It’s like every date on the schedule is now new,” said Metamora’s Jared Hart. “Try to image trying to recreate every date on your schedule with new parameters that you didn’t have before. Ever.”