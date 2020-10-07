High School Band Now Charging Up Cross Country Runners

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The sounds of the Notre Dame High school band playing.

Not at a football game but at a cross country meet.

“We had a spirit week this past week, we were hyping up cross country, just like we would have hyped a football game,” said senior drum major Maddi Cave. “So that’s the way we approached it. It’s finally game day, guys.”

Game day was Saturday. Notre Dame hosted seven teams at a cross country meet at Detweiller Park.

And the pep band was playing. With high school football on the shelf until March, bands aren’t performing at any halftimes so Notre Dame treated its cross country invitational as if it were a homecoming game.

“Over the summer we practiced for the football season, which got pushed to the spring,” said senior band member Jeshramae De Los Reyes. “But now we have this opportunity to play at the cross country meet which we typically don’t get to do. It’s so cool doing this. Hopefully we can start this tradition.”

Band members were socially distant from each other and played through a light rain about 500 yards from the finish line. They said playing at a sporting event felt normal again.

“People missed it a ton, students missed it. They were very pumped for this opportunity,” said ND band director Laurel Cramer. “This was our first pep performance. We were very excited to hop on this.”

The band is schedule to play when Notre Dame hosts cross country conference and sectional meets later in the month.