High School Basketball Recap for Dec. 20, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. — Morton junior Josiah Getz scored as time expired in overtime to give host Morton a 45-44 win over Metamora on Friday night.

Pekin (4-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the Mid-Illini Conference with a 54-45 win over Washington at Hawkins Gymnasium.

In the Big 12: host Urbana handed Notre Dame (8-1) its first loss of the season, a 74-70 decision in overtime. And Richwoods scored 10 of the game’s first 11 points and beat host Manual 66-44.

Top-ranked Morton beat Washington, 67-33, in a battle of unbeaten girls basketball teams.

