PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Another tremendous chapter of the Manual-Peoria High boys basketball rivalry was added Monday night, as the Rams topped their cross-town rival 60-57.

In Mid-Illini boys hoops, Washington once again rallied from a fourth quarter defecit to beat Limestone 52-49.

Switching to girls basketball, top ranked Brimfield narrowly beats Elmwood 46-43. Elsewhere, Olympia’s Taylor Nowaskie becomes the Spartans all-time leading scorer in a victory over IVC.

Enjoy the highlights!