PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomore Gerron Trapps his a three-pointer as time expired to give Manual a 50-48 win at rival Peoria High on Wednesday.

The Lions took the lead when Lerone Allen hit two free throws with six seconds remaining. But after a Manual timeout, Justin Page motored down the floor and fed Trapps a pass in the corner.

Elsewhere: senior Emma Hicks scored 16 points to lead host Illini Bluffs to a 62-28 win over Illini Central.

Enjoy the highlights.