PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a rough first day at the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament for both Manual and Bloomington.

Lockport edged the Rams, 58-56, in overtime. And Joliet West beat Bloomington, 76-58, in Pontiac.

Morton beat Normal West in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament quarterfinals and will play top-seeded Moline in the semifinals.

Peoria High, Notre Dame and Dunlap won games on the first day of the Manual Girls Holiday Tournament. And Elmwood beat Tremont for the championship at the Lee Westerman Girls Holiday Tournament at Princeville.

Enjoy the highlights.