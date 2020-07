PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school coaches are waiting patiently for the Illinois High School Association to announce the fate of prep sports for the school year.

The announcement likely will come after the IHSA board meets on Wednesday.

Fall practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, however, odds are slim the fall sports season will start on time. Athletes have been limited by COVID-19 restrictions in their summer practices.