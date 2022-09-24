PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night.
Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual.
Here’s your week 5 scores:
Pekin def. Morton, 14-7
Metamora def. Canton, 54-20
Washington def. Limestone, 49-0
Dunlap def. East Peoria, 49-0
Normal Community def. Bloomington, 35-7
Normal West def. Richwoods 20-0.
Notre Dame def. Granite City, 40-7
U-High def. Decatur Eisenhower, 35-0
Ridgeview-Lexington def. El Paso-Gridley, 33-7
Tri-Valley def. Heyworth, 50-14
Eureka def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 42-0
Madison def. Tremont, 24-14
LeRoy def. Fieldcrest, 33-14
Tolono Unity def. Central, 41-14
Prairie Central def. IVC, 54-7
Monticello def. Pontiac, 45-0
Elmwood-Brimfield def. West Hancock, 48-22
Macomb def. Farmington, 58-7
Havana def. South Fulton, 40-14
Stark County def. Monmouth United, 13-0
Princeville def. LVC, 52-6
Olympia def. New Berlin, 34-15