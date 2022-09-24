PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night.

Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual.

Here’s your week 5 scores:

Pekin def. Morton, 14-7

Metamora def. Canton, 54-20

Washington def. Limestone, 49-0

Dunlap def. East Peoria, 49-0

Normal Community def. Bloomington, 35-7

Normal West def. Richwoods 20-0.

Notre Dame def. Granite City, 40-7

U-High def. Decatur Eisenhower, 35-0

Ridgeview-Lexington def. El Paso-Gridley, 33-7

Tri-Valley def. Heyworth, 50-14

Eureka def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 42-0

Madison def. Tremont, 24-14

LeRoy def. Fieldcrest, 33-14

Tolono Unity def. Central, 41-14

Prairie Central def. IVC, 54-7

Monticello def. Pontiac, 45-0

Elmwood-Brimfield def. West Hancock, 48-22

Macomb def. Farmington, 58-7

Havana def. South Fulton, 40-14

Stark County def. Monmouth United, 13-0

Princeville def. LVC, 52-6

Olympia def. New Berlin, 34-15