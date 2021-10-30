High School Football Playoffs Roundup for Oct. 30, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley, Farmington, Tremont, Dee-Mack and Prairie Central are among the winners in our highlights from the first round of the high school football playoffs.
Enjoy the highlights!
CLASS 1A: Ridgeview-Lexington defeats Rushville-Industry, 34-6
CLASS 2A: Farmington defeats El Paso-Gridley, 42-6 Tremont defeats Momence, 16-0 Tri-Valley defeats Rockridge, 47-42 Dee-Mack defeats North Lawndale, 40-14
CLASS 3A: Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeats Eureka, 24-6 Clark defeats Elmwood-Brimfield, 26-16 Prairie Central defeats King, 55-0
CLASS 4A: Wheaton St. Francis defeats Notre Dame, 41-31
CLASS 5A: Chicago Morgan Park defeats Peoria High, 50-42 Marion defeats Metamora, 41-8 Mascoutah defeats Dunlap, 28-20