PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season.
Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4
Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12
Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16
Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13
Danville def. Manual, 49-6
Washington def. Metamora, 44-22
Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19
East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20
Morton def. Canton, 35-7
Chatham Glenwood def. U-High, 70-28
Ridgeview-Lexington def. Tri-Valley, 21-6
El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 14-13
Eureka def. Heyworth, 59-0
Ottawa Marquette def. Dee-Mack, 28-0
LeRoy def. Tremont, 20-16
Paxton-Buckley-Loda def. Central Catholic, 28-25 (OT)
Tolono Unity def. IVC, 62-20
Prairie Central def. St. Joe-Ogden, 55-28
Pontiac def. Rantoul, 50-14
Athens def. Olympia, 22-8
Elmwood-Brimfield def. South Fulton, 36-14
Farmington def. West Hanock, 57-6
Illini West def. Havana, 16-12
Rushville-Industry def. LVC, 54-6
Knoxville def. .Stark County, 35-7
Wethersfield def. Princeville, 34-19
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland def. River Ridge, 20-16