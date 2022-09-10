PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season.

Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4

Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12

Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16

Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13

Danville def. Manual, 49-6

Washington def. Metamora, 44-22

Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19

East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20

Morton def. Canton, 35-7

Chatham Glenwood def. U-High, 70-28

Ridgeview-Lexington def. Tri-Valley, 21-6

El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 14-13

Eureka def. Heyworth, 59-0

Ottawa Marquette def. Dee-Mack, 28-0

LeRoy def. Tremont, 20-16

Paxton-Buckley-Loda def. Central Catholic, 28-25 (OT)

Tolono Unity def. IVC, 62-20

Prairie Central def. St. Joe-Ogden, 55-28

Pontiac def. Rantoul, 50-14

Athens def. Olympia, 22-8

Elmwood-Brimfield def. South Fulton, 36-14

Farmington def. West Hanock, 57-6

Illini West def. Havana, 16-12

Rushville-Industry def. LVC, 54-6

Knoxville def. .Stark County, 35-7

Wethersfield def. Princeville, 34-19

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland def. River Ridge, 20-16