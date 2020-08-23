High School Golf Highlights for Aug. 22, 2020

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin’s Mason Minkel continued his great summer with a medalist performance at the Coyote Creek Classic Saturday in Bartonville.

Minkel, a Pekin senior, shot a four-under 68 to win the 15-team tournament by eight strokes. Richwoods’ golfer Jack Hammerton finishes second overall with a 76.

In the team standings, Pekin takes first place with a score of 309, while Normal U-High takes second place.

In Macomb, Bloomington’s T.J. Barger is the medalist at the Saunders Invitational at Macomb Country Club. Barger shot an even 71 to take first place by two strokes.

