WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For most high school football teams summer workouts are over.

Those early morning weight room sessions, practices on hot summer fields and 7-on-7 games are over. Fall camps begin in two weeks.

“I think it will all be worth it in the end,” said Washington junior quarterback Madden Mendoza. “Washington is a pretty successful program in the past and I think we will be this year, too. I think everything we did in the summer will pay off.”

Coaches are finalizing things like practice schedules, player physicals and equipment distribution. But this summer has been a little stressful for some coaches.

Due to supply chain issues and perhaps an increase in participation numbers, they say getting helmets before fall practice might be a challenge.

“It’s a good problem to have. Our administration has been great but I need to find 27 (helmets),” said IVC coach Tim Heinz. “We’re still looking a little bit.”

The next two weeks are interesting for high school football programs. Players can’t wait for the start of practice but coaches can’t wait to take a little break before the grind of the season begins.

“All the plans are done, practice plans are done, practice schedules are done. We know who is going where,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “So I’m looking forward to spending time away from football with family. And get on the golf course a little bit.”

Some teams may have their final summer practices this week but next week is a mandatory Illinois High School Association “dead week.” That means there’s no contact between coaches and players.

“For me the next week and a half, I’ll spend time with my family,” said Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet. “You don’t get to see them as much during the season. It’ll be very important for me to be around me son and daughter a bit.”