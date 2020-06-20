High School Recap for June 19, 2020: Softball Highlights, College Signings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It seems a little more normal for softball players in Peoria Friday.

The Peoria Sluggers 18U team won a pair of games at a tournament at the Louisville Slugger Complex. For most of the players, it was their first softball game in Peoria since last year.

Also, former Bloomington High School basketball standout Colton Sandage signed his National Letter of Intent with Western Illinois University.

And four student-athletes at Flanagan-Cornell High School made their college sports commitments. Tyler Harms (Monmouth basketball), Elise Kane (Mount Mercy softball), Regan Reed (Eureka College volleyball) and Kayla Van Weelden (Millikin volleyball) signed their college letters.