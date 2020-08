DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- The first week of competitve tennis at Dunlap has given it's players a sense of familiarity. Back at school in the classroom, and back on the courts competing.

"Hearing that we were going to have a season, that was great news. That really gave me a lot hope for the season," Dunlap senior Taylor Disharoon said. "Starting school and practice has been different for sure, but it's great to be back."