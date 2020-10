MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- There's at least one central Illinois football team that is ok with football being played in the spring: the new-look Dee-Mack Chiefs under new head coach Cody Myers. The spring season allows more time for chemistry to build.

"We've got until February to make as many strides as we can and so we are really excited about that," Myers said. "We know we only won two games last year, so we're out to just set that bar a little bit higher."