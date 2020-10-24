High School Sectional and Regional Previews

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday is the final day of the high school girls swimming and diving season with sectional meets across the state.

Dunlap heads to the Rock Island sectional in search of its eighth straight sectional championship. It will be the first meet for Eagles senior Taylor Weaver, who missed the entire regular season after a back surgery in April. Weaver is a seven-time state qualifier and can’t wait to get in the pool one final time.

Meanwhile, Bloomington has one of the top divers in the state in junior Nataya Boulware, who set the school record for best dive earlier this season.

In high school boys and girls cross country, Saturday also brings the postseason with regional meets.