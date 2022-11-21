PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday.

The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament.

The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to use the shot clock on a limited basis as an experiment during the 2022-23 boys and girls basketball seasons. Shot clocks can be used in regular season tournaments and shootouts.

“As for the style of basketball, you’re looking at the coaching staff that is notorious for holding basketballs at the end of quarters,” said Washington coach Eric Schermerhorn. “But like any awesome thing, coaching is about change. Coaching is about embracing it. I’m, quite frankly, looking forward to it. And I can speak on behalf of almost every kid I’ve talked to, they love to play in that 35-second window.”

The first area team to play in a game with a shot clock is Metamora. The Redbirds open play in the Tournament of Champions against 2021 class A state champion Yorkville Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Now we’ve got 35 seconds. I think you have to be a little bit more prepared,” said Metamora head coach Danny Grieves. “I think there will be more possessions, offensively and defensively. I think if you prepare and do your work, I think those coaches will like it.”