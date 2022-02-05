High School Sports Recap For Feb. 5, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school wrestling postseason began Saturday across the state of Illinois, with multiple regional meets in central Illinois.

At a Class 2A Regional in Washington, the host Panthers dominate the meet to clinch their 12th consecutive year as a regional champion. In Class 1A action at Tremont, the host Turks win the regional title behind six individual regional champions.

It is also conference swim meet weekend in boys swimming and diving. Washington won the Mid-Illini title, while Normal Community is the Big 12 champion.

At the IHSA state cheerleading competition, Normal U-High took home fifth place in the medium team division, while Farmington (eighth) and Knoxville (ninth) also finished in the top ten in small team division at state.

Enjoy the highlights!