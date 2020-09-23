High School Swimmers Preparing for ‘Virtual State’ Meet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Without big invitationals and conference championship meets, high school swimmers are doing everything they can to get fired up for races this year.

“It’s hard to get motivated because we won’t be exactly racing as before,” said Normal Community senior Brianna Bermann. “But I think if we can just focus on getting better, that can be a motivator.”

Now more than ever, swimmers are going against the clock. And that will be the case without a state meet.

Swimmers will enter their times after sectional meets to see how they stack up with competition around the state, competition they won’t see face to face.

“I think anything is better than nothing,” said Notre Dame senior Lauren Driggs. “If we can have a way to compare our times with the teams like it’s a meet, that will be good.”

It may not stack up to the state meet but it may be a good substitute.

Alexa Starkey/Normal West senior: “He get to taper. It’s really our end of the year meet to see how much we’ve improved and how far we’ve some throughout the year,” said Normal West senior Alexa Starkey.

In the middle of the summer when many swimmers were training, there didn’t seem to be much hope of a season. So the thought of having any kind of meet that culminates with season closure looks and sounds good.

“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t think we’d have any kind of end-of-season meet,” said Normal West senior Ali Pearson. “I was really excited we could get one.”

Notre Dame senior Anna Schwegel added: “I can’t wait to see where I’m ranked this year, how I do compared to last year, especially with COVID and all the limitations. See how (my performance) changes.”