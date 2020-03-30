High School Teams Staying Connected Through Videos

PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria senior Sondra Gnehm would love to be playing softball with her teammates.

But with Illinois high school spring sports on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak, teams aren’t practicing or playing spring sports. So instead of grabbing her glove, Gnehm grabbed her computer.

To make a video.

Gnehm asked her teammates to send her short clips having fun with a softball. Shed edited the clips together and put them to music.

At first it was just going to be a little project for her team but she decided to put it on social media.

“It was always my intent to post it, the other girls have posted it too,” Gnehm said. “I think it’s really cool. The fact that (coach Denee Menzione) put it on out (on the team) Twitter makes it more special.”

Peoria Christian softball coach Angela Sheets asked her players to send her clips of them goofing around with a softball. But didn’t tell them she was producing a team video.

“It kinda temporarily heals the wound,” Sheets said. “It allows them a sense of humor, as if they are together because when they are together, they are a fun bunch of girls.”

Softball teams aren’t the only ones connecting with these videos. Lacrosse teams, soccer teams, all kinds of sports teams are seeing this as a way to bring a little fun to players who are still waiting for their high school seasons to begin.

“It’s keeping people connected with the high school teams,” said coach Ben Ralph, who put together a video for his Peoria Notre Dame girls soccer team. “It’s keeping the high school teams connected with each other and bringing some happy spirit everywhere.”

Until the season starts, it may be the closest thing to a team being together.

“Just being creative on how to stay connected. Keep each other encouraged and focused,” Sheets added. “This was one of the coolest ideas.”