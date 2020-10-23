Holding Out For Spring Football Worth the Wait for ISU’s Brady Davis

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The year 2020 has been one of rebirth for Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis.

Injured in ISU’s final home last year, he underwent surgery in December on his anterior cruciate ligament surgery in his left knee for the second time in his career. The first six months of this year he was rehabbing his knee.

“Last year having a second ACL and having the game taken away from me (was tough). Then we get shut down and you can’t even work out,” Davis said. “I was eager to get back, not happy with the way I played last year. I wanted to make sure I was ready and better than before.”

In a pandemic move, the Missouri Valley Football Conference shifted the season from fall to spring. teams are only practicing and holding intrasquad scrimmages this fall.

ISU finishes fall practice this weekend, then Davis will wait three months to start his final season with the Redbirds. He says all this waiting just makes him hungrier to play.

“It’s been hard. A lot of curve balls have been thrown my way in the last year,” Davis said. “I got stronger and faster. I think more so, being older and in your prime. The age I am, I feel good for sure.”

Davis started his college career at Memphis. He redshirted his first season (2015), suffered his first significant knee injury in his second season (2016) and played in only one game in his third season (2017) prompting his transfer to ISU.

He’ll be 24 when he plays his final season of college football in the spring. He has a right to feel like an old man in college football terms yet he says he’s got an extra bounce in his step this year.

“I think this injury has put extra juice in the tank. I think I have more to give,” Davis said. “I think I can throw with the best of them.”

Davis isn’t the only one who thinks he’s in the best shape of his life.

“He’s moving better than he did last year or any time since he’s been here,” said ISU head coach Brock Spack. “He’s throwing it very well, playing as good as he’s played since he’s been here.”

Older, healthier, happier. The new and improved Brady Davis can’t wait to play football one more time at Illinois State.