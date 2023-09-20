PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It may not look like it, but Maddy and Sydney Hubner are twins.

And they are certainly wired that way.

“If we go to a certain place, she could order my food and I could order her,” Sydney Hubner admitted. “We eat the same things.”

Her sister agrees.

“We like the same food, the same movies, we are into the same things, a lot of the same friends,” Maddy Hubner said. “We share a lot.”

They say they even share come clothes although that can sometimes start some friction. But their similarities really end when the Pekin High School seniors choose sports.

“We do everything together. I wanted something that was my thing,” Sydney Hubner said. “She didn’t like golf. She thinks it’s boring.”

So Sydney’s favorite sport is golf while Maddy’s is volleyball.

“I like the intensity of volleyball,” said Maddy Hubner. “After a point you have to keep going, knowing you have to get the next point. I love the intensity.”

The sisters are competitive. They say they push each other to be better athletes and better students.

Each carries a 4.1 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). And they help each other with home work.

“We want to beat each other but more than anything, we make each other a lot better than we would by ourselves,” said Sydney Hubner.

Last year, Maddy and Sydney had five of their seven high school classes together but this year they only share a lunch hour. They have lunch together every day at school.

Then they go their separate ways to class and to practice without reconnecting until the evening. They’re making the most of their limited time together because next year the sisters will be miles apart.

Sydney is headed to Indiana Wesleyan to studying nursing and play golf. Maddy says her athletic days are over as she’ll head to Illinois State to study education.

“It’s going to be tough. She’s been by my side the whole time,” said Maddy Hubner as she fought back some tears. “It’s going to definitely be an adjustment for both of us. We’ll definitely miss each other.”