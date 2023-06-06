PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the last two years, it was Illini Bluffs celebration at state.

The Tigers won walk-off state championships softball games in 2021 and 2022. But this year, the Tigers had to watch their opponent celebrate a one-run win in the title game.

Tough pill to swallow but Illini Bluffs feels like it will be back.

“We should be back next year, I believe it,” said freshman outfielder Sara Finn. “It’s definitely a loss to lose Zoe (Eeten) and Lilly (Hicks), both confidence-wise and talent-wise. I think we’ll be back next year. Well be seeing you next year.”

Next year is a long way away. But even departing seniors Eeten and Hicks think the team they leave behind has a good shot at returning to state.

Illini Bluffs is stocked with young players, boasting five sophomores and seven freshman on the roster. They gained valuable experience on a run to the class 1A title game this spring.

“More than half the lineup is underclassmen,” said Hicks, who’ll play at Heartland Community College next season. “I have no doubt they can come back again and redeem themselves.”

Juniors Annabelle Fortin and Morgan Lowe now step into the role as senior leaders.

“We had only four upperclassmen, Zoe and Lilly were great leaders. They’re truly going to be missed,” said IB head coach Lindsey Lox. “Annabelle and Morgan are leaders too. They’ll lead the team next year. I know we have a young team but they are hungry for more.”

The Tigers have won two first place and two second place state trophies over the past four softball seasons. And they don’t appear ready to stop winning.

“We’re really young and have a lot of stuff to work on,” said sophomore catcher Lexi Brinkman. “I definitely think we could come back and do the same thing we’ve been doing.”