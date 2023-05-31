GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For a fourth straight softball season, Illini Bluffs is going to state.

But this year feels a little different.

“I think everyone is surprised right now because we are so young,” said IB head coach Lindsey Lox. “We have four upperclassmen that have taken the leadership role. These sophomores and freshmen are a large group. They’ve been together for years and they work hard. They have done a nice job playing alongside out juniors and seniors.”

Illini Bluffs is seeking its third straight state title and the past couple of seasons, the Tigers have been led by players like Hanna Hicks, Addie Welsh, Kierston McCoy and Kristen Graham. They were upperclassmen who led IB to state appearances and are now playing college softball.

This season, the top pitcher for the Tigers in a freshman, so is the leadoff hitter, so is the third baseman. The catcher is a sophomore, so is the first baseman.

These Tigers are really tiger cubs, young players who are helping keep the Illini Bluffs softball legacy.

“It feels amazing to go to state as a first year player,” said freshman pitcher Cora Ellison. “Keeping the tradition going feels awesome.”

Ellison was the winning pitcher in the cone-from-behind win the in the super-sectional Monday. Freshman outfielder belted a homer in the eighth inning that proved to be the game-winning run.

“We’ve done it with a young roster because we are all confident in each other regardless of what the age is. We have great chemistry,” said Finn. “We don’t treat each other as upperclassmen or underclassmen. We just now we are all teammates.”

Teammates this weekend that will try and win the school its third consecutive state softball title.

“I’m proud of them. They played really well,” said senior Zoe Eeten, the starting shortstop. “They adjusted well and didn’t let anything get into their head. I’m very proud. I think we beat the odds. I believed this team, though. I think it came from the beginning that I knew we could do it.”

Illini Bluffs plays LeRoy in the class 1A state semifinals Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Complex.