GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illini Bluffs head coach Clay Vass calls it going back to the drawing board.

This is after his team won three of its first five games to open the season last week.

“They were really upset and disappointed. They were down mentally. I think they got the message that just because we have all these (players) back, we have lofty goals, and people are giving us respect, doesn’t mean it’s just going to happen.”

By “it,” he means wins. Illini Bluffs returns four of five starters from a team that won 32 games and was one win away from a trip to state last season.

Opening the season with three wins in the Bushnell Thanksgiving Tournament might sound good but the expectations are really high with these Tigers. Some observers around the state have them pegged as the top team in all of class 1A.

“Just because someone thinks you’re No. 1 in the state, doesn’t make you the best team in the state,” Vass said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to win every game.”

The Tigers opened the season with wins over Illini West, West Prairie and Bushnell-Prairie City. Then IB dropped its last two games at that tournament to West Hancock and Macomb.

The players believe they got a taste of what the entire season might be like last week. Every team in that tournament wanted a crack at beating the Tigers.

And they think that’ll be the case with every school on their schedule this year.

“It’s something we have to learn from and everyone is out to get us. We want to play our best game but our opponents are playing their best,” said senior Hank Alvey. “Every team is going to be 10-15 points better against us. So we have to bring our A game every night.”

The next team that will take its best shot at IB is Midwest Central, which hosts the Tigers on Friday night.

“It’s great teams are circling us on their calendar,” said senior Wyatt Hendel. “They are going to try and knock us off. I love that feeling.”

The Tigers are adjusting to life as the team wearing a big target in 1A basketball.