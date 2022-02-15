GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Paul Ishikawa took the state by storm last year as a sophomore. His unique style of speed and power overwhelmed opponents and earned him an unofficial IWCOA state championships in the 126 pound division.

“I don’t really see anyone with my type of style. Fast, aggresive and super low and throwing everyone heavy hands,” Ishikawa said. “Just moving everyone, trying to make angles, shooting all the time.”

Ishikawa holds a 35-1 record at 138 pounds heading into this weekend’s state finals. The junior even earned his 100th career win as a sectional champion. He’s given the Illini Bluffs wrestling community plenty to cheer about.

“I love getting people on their feet. I mean that’s just what motivates me. Everytime after I win a match, everyone just tells me how great my style is and how fun I am to watch,” Ishikawa said. “It makes me keep doing what I do, it makes everyone happy and it makes me happy with what I do.”

🤼‍♂️*The highlight of the week belongs to Illini Bluffs junior wrestler Paul Ishikawa* 📹



At today's Tremont 1A regional wrestling meet, the 2021 IWCOA state champion pulls of a flying squirrel takedown- incredible! @IbhsW @ib327athletics @IshikawaPaul @IllinoisMatmen @IWCOA pic.twitter.com/uE9YfxMpfJ — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) February 6, 2022

Now with a target on his back, Ishikawa can’t wait to get to Champaign and have the opportunity to win compete for a real, IHSA santctioned state championship.

“I feel like everyone is coming after me now, that’s just what it is,” Ishikawa added. “Just one match at a time, and when I get down there, it will be a different me when I step on that mat.”