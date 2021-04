NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Normal West junior Dylan Duvall is enjoying his first year as a starting offensive lineman for the Wildcats varsity football team. Outside of football, Dylan is an active member in the Boys Scouts, and just two weeks ago, became an Eagle Scout. It's the highest achievement among the Boys Scouts of America. Dylan helped with repairs at Bloomington's St. Mary's Catholic School.

"They had doors on a stage and they had metal mesh that you could see through, see everything under and they didn't want that," Duvall said. "So we took that out, put some wood on the doors and painted it so it looked nice. And nobody could see under, they were a lot sturdier so that if kids hit it, they are not hitting metal, they are hitting wood."