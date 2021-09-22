ICC Athletic Fields Now Named After Hall of Famer Jim Thome

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jim Thome was only at Illinois Central College for a year but his name is forever on the school’s baseball and softball facilites.

ICC formally dedicated its facilities in the name of the Baseball Hall of Famer on Wednesday. Thome played a season of baseball for the Cougars and was a freshman at ICC in 1988.

he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in June of 1989.

“It’s Peoria, right? It’s something special,” Thome said.

Thome belted 612 homers in a 22-year Major League Baseball career. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I actually drove around three times today,” Thome said of his return to his college home. “I was amazed at how beautiful the facility looks. At the end of the day, when you leave, what you feel very proud of is that they are taking exceptional care of this facility. And you are so glad to have your name on it.”