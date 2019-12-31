ICC beats No.1 Kirkwood, Wins Tourney Title

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — What a day for the Illinois Central College.

The Cougars got 23 points from sophomore Summer Stoewer and 18 from sophomore Josi Becker and beat No.1 Kirkwood, 80-74, in overtime at the Cougar Holiday Tournament.

The win gives ICC the tournament title and is the 500th in coach Karrie Redeker’s career.

Becker hit a game-tying three-pointer with 0:11 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 64. The Cougars scored 16 points in the OT in handing Kirkwood (15-1) its first loss of the season.