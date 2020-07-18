ICC Coaches React to NJCAA Schedule Change

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With the NJCAA moving fall sports to spring this year, that means volleyball and soccer won’t be played at ICC until next spring. That news felt like a swift punch to the gut.

“When you’re used to play August through November, it hurt. It really did,” ICC volleyball coach Tracy Heffren said. “You think August 1 you’re supposed to start practice, and then now it’s maybe August 15 maybe we can start practice. But it really hurt, it did.”

It’s not just fall sports getting affected by these COVID changes. Winter sports won’t begin on time either, with the start of basketball season being pushed back to January. ICC womens hoops coach Karrie Redeker says that change is better than no season at all.

“To be honest, I was really excited to get that news, because you see different schools and conferences across the country that are making decisions,” Redeker said. “So if they tell us we are playing in January, that’s when we’ll suit up so we’re excited about that.”

ICC co-interim athletic director and softball coach Heather Doty believes the NJCAA schedule change gives all athletes a fair opportunity to play their sports this year.

“The safety of our students and our athletes are the number one priority,” Doty said. “So this allows us more time to figure out, ‘What is the pattern of COVID? Are we going to have a vaccine? Is it going to be safe to put people together?’ And instead of jumping in with both feet, hoping and praying we are going to be ok, now we’re going to have more time to make those decisions.”

The NJCAA will give teams an opportunuity to practice and scrimmage in the fall, getting student-athletes back to some form of normalcy.

“Knowing everybody is on the same playing level is helpful and we’re kind of all in this together,” Heffren added.