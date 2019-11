EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Freshmen Camryn Stafford and Aryanna Gibbs scored 14 points apiece to lead Illinois Central College to an 89-36 win in the Cougars’ home opener Thursday night.

The Cougars, ranked ninth in the women’s junior college Division II national poll, also got 13 points from Moriah Ward. ICC (2-3) has a game Friday against iowa Central before playing at top-ranked Kirkwood on Saturday.