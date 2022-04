PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Allie Scrivner delivered an eighth-inning hit that scored the winning run in a dramatic 7-6 softball win over Spoon River in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday.

Scrivner hit a ball off the wall in left that plated Olivia Drish with the game-winner. Priscilla Peek his a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 6 and force extra ininngs.

The Cougars then won the nightcap, 9-1, to sweep the doubleheader.