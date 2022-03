PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Central College had the bats and the arms working on Thursday.

ICC swept a doubleheader from John Wood, winning the opener 8-0 and the nightcap 10-0 at the Lousiville Slugger Dome. Hanna Evans was the inning pitcher in the first game, Kiersten Manning won the second game.

Enjoy the highlights.