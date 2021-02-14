ICC Sweeps Doubleheader Over Lincoln Land

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois Central College mens and womens basketball teams picked up victories Sunday afternoon at Lorene Ramsey Gymnasium.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the ICC women improved to 6-0 on the season with a 85-62 victory. Derria Edwards led the Cougars with 14 points, while Cierra McNamee (12 points), Nia Williams (11 points) and Samaiya Buchanan (11 points) also scored in double figures.

In game two, the ICC men (2-2) scrapped its way to a 64-61 win. Max Mays led the Cougars with 20 points, while Will Pepper and Jaquan Binion added 13 points each.

Enjoy the highlights!