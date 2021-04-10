ICC Volleyball Preparing for No. 1 Target at Nationals

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Central College leaves for the junior college national volleyball tournament Sunday.

ICC is three four away from a national championship. And the Cougars (29-1) enter the National Junior College Athletic Association with a big target on their backs.

They are ranked No. 1 in the country and are the tournament’s top seed.

“It’s definitely weird to think of us being No. 1 and everybody out to get us,” said ICC sophomore Kalli Terrell, a former star at Olympia High School. “I know that’s the way we felt with Parkland last year.”

ICC beat No. 1 ranked Parkland this year and took over the top spot in the rankings.

“I don’t want to say there’s a lot of pressure because I don’t think we look at it that way,” said Metamora’s Alivia Wesat, an ICC sophomore. “We just continue to work hard, prove to ourselves that we deserve that spot, But right now rankings don’t mean anything. Anything can happen in the postseason.”

ICC opens the tournament with a match against Potomac State of West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.