ICC Women Win Again, Improve to 8-1

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The nationally ranked Illinois Central College women’s basketball team impressed once again Tuesday night.

ICC (8-1) beat Triton 86-37 at Lorene Ramsey Gymnasium led by 15 points from Dayja Evans. Camryn Stafford (14 points), Kristyn Marshall (14 points) and Kayla Gordon (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Cougars.

The ICC men lost at home against Kankakee Community College 77-74, while the ICC volleyball team won in three sets at Lincoln Land Community College behind 13 kills from Hannah Alvey.