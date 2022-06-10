CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Central College sports icons Jim Thome and Lorene Ramsey were inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Friday.

Thome, who belted 612 career homers in the majors, was drafted by Cleveland in 1989 after playing one season at ICC. The baseball and softball fields at ICC are named after Thome.

Ramsey is the pioneering coach who started the women’s basketball and softball programs at the community college in East Peoria and won national titles with both. The gymnasium on campus is named after Ramsey.