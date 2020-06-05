IHSA Announces Teams Can Begin Summer Workouts June 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The IHSA Board of Directors released Friday afternoon that a plan to get IHSA student-athletes returning to practice has been approved.

The IHSA plan has been approved Illinois Department of Public Health. In the plan, schools may begin hosting summer workouts on June 6 pending each school district’s approval.

Attached below are some of the specifics for the plan, which limits student-athletes to three hours of participation each day.

The IHSA finally gets approval for Return to Play guidelines. Summer workouts can begin Saturday with school district approval. Here are the guidelines: pic.twitter.com/kfhRCAP9qS — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) June 5, 2020

There are several restrictions including maintaining social distancing, wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, limiting groups to 10 or less including coaches, only lifting weights or exercises that promote physical fitness and no sport specific drills or equipment can be used.