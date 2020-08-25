IHSA Cancels Fall Sports State Series

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The IHSA Board of Directors announced Monday that there will be no state tournament for the 2020 fall sports season.

Instead, the IHSA will hold geographically based regional tournaments for each fall sport.

That means boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis will not crown a state champion this year.

The regional tournaments are scheduled to be held between October 19-October 25. The IHSA plans to announce specifics about regional tournament sites, dates and logisitics at a later date.

In other IHSA news, the state also announced Monday that the softball state finals will be moving away from East Peoria’s Eastside Centre.

Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex has won the rights to the softball state championships. The Louisville Slugger Complex will host the tournament from 2021-2025.

Eastside Centre has played host to the tournament since 2001.